TECNO Brand Day on Daraz Brings Up to 14% Off on 14 July

LAHORE – TECNO, Pakistan’s leading AI-powered smartphone brand, has partnered with Daraz to launch TECNO Brand Day, bringing limited-time offers on some of the brand’s most sought-after smartphones through the official TECNO Store on Daraz. The campaign gives consumers an opportunity to purchase authentic TECNO devices at exclusive prices, with discounts of up to 14% available for a limited period.

As online shopping continues to gain momentum across Pakistan, TECNO Brand Day is designed to make premium smartphone technology more accessible while offering customers the confidence of purchasing directly from the brand’s official online storefront. Alongside attractive savings, buyers can enjoy the convenience of secure online shopping and nationwide delivery through Daraz.

Leading the campaign is the acclaimed TECNO CAMON 50 Series, a lineup engineered for users who demand flagship-inspired photography, elegant design, and AI-powered experiences without the flagship price tag.

The TECNO CAMON 50 Pro stands out with its premium curved AMOLED display, sleek craftsmanship, and advanced camera capabilities powered by a 50MP Sony imaging sensor. Equipped with AI-powered photography features, Super Zoom, and intelligent image enhancement, the device enables users to capture stunning portraits, vibrant landscapes, and detailed night shots with remarkable clarity. Its refined design and immersive display further enhance entertainment, gaming, and everyday productivity.

For users looking to elevate their smartphone photography experience, the CAMON 50 Series combines innovative imaging technology with practical AI tools that simplify content creation. From intelligently optimized photos to enhanced video capabilities, the series is designed to help users create professional-looking content effortlessly.

Customers purchasing through the official TECNO Store on Daraz can shop with confidence, knowing they are receiving genuine TECNO products backed by official warranty and after-sales support. The official store also serves as the exclusive destination for Brand Day promotions, ensuring shoppers have access to authentic products and the best available offers.

With discounts of up to 14% available for a limited time only, TECNO encourages smartphone buyers to act quickly before the campaign concludes. Whether upgrading to a feature-rich CAMON 50 Series device or exploring other TECNO smartphones, Brand Day presents an excellent opportunity to experience innovative technology at exceptional value.

Consumers can visit the official TECNO Store on Daraz at Tecno Camon 50 https://s.daraz.pk/a.ZGGqr, Tecno Camon 50 Pro https://s.daraz.pk/a.ZGGKV today to explore the complete range of participating smartphones and take advantage of these exclusive Brand Day offers before they end.