AI, Audiobooks Take Centre Stage as SIBF 2025 Blends Nostalgia With Next-Gen Tech

SHARJAH – From vintage Arab magazines to AI-powered interpretation tools, the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is offering visitors an experience that bridges the analogue past with an increasingly automated literary future.

At this year’s 12-day fair, the contrast is striking: the crackle of old phonographs and the musty charm of early 20th-century magazines coexist with sleek self-checkout kiosks and real-time AI translators. The region’s largest book fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), is running until Nov 16 under the theme “Between you and a book.”

Automation reshaping the book-buying experience

At a futuristic pop-up by Menassah Distribution Company, visitors scan their own purchases at automated kiosks. A staff member said the system frees employees to assist readers better. “It’s faster, smarter… this is how the bookstore of the future will look,” he said.

Digitising the past

Even exhibitors rooted in nostalgia are embracing digital tools. Ehab Elrifai, owner of New Azbakya — known for selling rare Arab newspapers and magazines from the early 1900s — said he is using AI to catalogue and digitise thousands of items.

“I’m planning an online archive to preserve Arab print culture and make it searchable for students and researchers,” he said.

Authors weigh craft against convenience

New York Times bestselling author Shirley Jump, speaking at the fair, said she uses AI for productivity tasks but avoids it in her fiction writing. “It saves time — it’s like having an assistant,” she noted. “But AI can’t put in the emotion, the soul. Good writing still takes time, care, and heart.”

Jump, author of The Sweetheart Secret and The Sweetheart Rules, cautioned that the rush to publish should not overshadow literary craftsmanship.

AI-powered interpretation debuts at SIBF

In a first for the fair, Jump’s live forum was translated through an AI-driven interpretation system offering instant access in six languages — English, Arabic, French, Chinese, Hindi and Spanish.

“Our goal is to make knowledge borderless,” said Tabish Zaidi, CEO of Jeem & Co, the UAE-based startup piloting the technology. “AI interpretation removes linguistic barriers and ensures every visitor shares the same experience.”

Young readers driving the shift

For students attending the fair, AI and audiobooks have already become part of their reading journeys.

Fatima Al Shehhi, a 21-year-old literature student from the University of Sharjah, said audiobooks help her stay engaged despite a busy schedule. “It doesn’t replace reading, but it keeps me connected,” she said while browsing audiobook titles.

Asmi Pattnaik, 13, said new AI reading platforms allow users to adjust tone and pacing. “It’s strange at first but amazing — like reading and watching at the same time,” she said.

Publishers see rising demand for AI-themed titles

Hanes Medinaceli, Sales Manager at Little Puffin Publishing, said AI-related children’s books have been among their fastest-selling titles. “All six of our AI-themed books sold out within days. Even audiobooks like Diary of a Wimpy Kid are now top sellers,” he said.

A fair where eras converge

Despite the technological edge, SIBF’s signature appeal remains its diverse mix of eras and cultures — from historic magazines to machine-learning workshops shaping the future of storytelling.

“Technology is rewriting the rules,” Jump said. “But whether you’re reading a 1912 magazine or a story co-written with AI, it’s still about connection — and that will never change.”