Federal Shariat Court refuses to hand over building to Constitutional Court

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Shariah Court has declined to provide space for the newly established Federal Constitutional Court, which was formed after the 27th Amendment.

There had been discussions about the Constitutional Court’s judges using the facilities of the Federal Shariah Court, but the request was ultimately turned down.

As a result, Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Justice Aminuddin Khan, will temporarily operate from Room Number 1 at the Islamabad High Court.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Sarfraz Dogar, will move to Court Room Number 2.

Earlier in the day, Justice Aminuddin Khan on Friday took oath as the first chief justice of the newly established Constitutional Court.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered oath to the Justice Aminuddin Khan during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and others.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were also among the attendees.