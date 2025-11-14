Field Marshal Asim Munir, Tajikistan defence minister vow to enhance military ties

RAWALPINDI – Tajikistan Defence Minister Colonel General Sobirzoda Emomali Abdulrahim called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Both sides expressed their resolve to enhance the existing military-to-military collaboration, particularly in the areas of training, counter-terrorism, and regional security.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged its role in promoting regional stability and peace.

The COAS, while emphasizing the importance of collective efforts for regional stability and prosperity, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence and security ties with Tajikistan.