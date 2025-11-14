Hajj scheme: Govt sets tomorrow as final deadline for second installment submission

ISLAMABAD – The government has issued an important announcement for those wishing to perform Hajj under the official scheme.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, tomorrow is the last day to submit the second installment of Hajj dues.

For this purpose, the designated banks will remain open on Saturday, November 15, to receive payments.

The ministry has emphasized that all government scheme pilgrims must deposit their second installment by tomorrow.

Applicants are also advised to collect the computerized bank receipt after payment to avoid cancellation of their applications.