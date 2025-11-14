Lahore woman sues beauty parlour over hair colour dispute

LAHORE – A woman has filed a lawsuit against a beauty salon in Shad Bagh area of Lahore, claiming that her hair colour was changed from brown to black, despite her request for a lighter shade.

The lawsuit, which seeks compensation of Rs100,000, was filed in the Consumer Court.

The woman stated in her complaint that she had specifically asked the salon owner to correct her hair color and apply a lighter brown shade.

However, the salon reportedly darkened her hair instead. She added that her concerns were not addressed when she raised the issue with the salon.

The Consumer Court has scheduled a hearing on December 1, summoning the salon owner to respond to the claims.

Consumer rights in Punjab are protected by various laws aimed at ensuring fair practices in the market. Consumers have the right to be informed about products and services, to safety, to choose freely, and to be heard in case of grievances.

The Punjab Consumer Protection Act allows individuals to file complaints against unfair trade practices, defective products, and misleading advertisements. Consumers can approach the Punjab Consumer Protection Council or the Consumer Court for dispute resolution.