National Day: UAE announces public holidays on December 2 and 3

ABU DHABI – The UAE government has announced a two-day holiday for both public and private sector employees on account of the National Day.

An official statement said employees will enjoy a break on December 2 and 3, which fall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This means that private sector workers will have a long holiday spanning five days, including the regular Saturday and Sunday weekend. Government employees will also benefit from four consecutive days off.

UAE’s National Day, celebrated annually on December 2, marks the formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971 when seven emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, united to create the modern state of the UAE.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will officially inaugurate the seventh edition of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence on Friday evening. The event, organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, will take place from November 14 to 18 at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.

This year, China has been designated as the Guest of Honour, and the festival aims to engage a wide range of audiences from across the UAE, including citizens, residents, families, children, and students.

Under the theme “Hand in Hand,” the festival is designed to foster community involvement while promoting key global messages of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity.

One of the highlights of the festival will be the “Tolerance March to Mars,” led by Sheikh Nahyan, alongside thinkers, officials, ambassadors, and members of the local community.