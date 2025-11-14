Pakistan approves Gwadar-Oman Ferry Service to boost trade and tourism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal cabinet has approved a ferry service connecting the southwestern port city of Gwadar with Oman, the country’s Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced on Friday. The initiative aims to enhance trade, tourism, and regional connectivity.

The development follows Pakistan’s first-ever ferry service license granted to international operator Sea Keepers for routes linking Pakistan with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Iran. Officials described that earlier move as a “historic step” aligned with Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy, opening opportunities for increased economic activity via maritime routes.

Minister Chaudhry said Islamabad and Muscat will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalize the ferry service. “An Omani delegation will visit Pakistan to finalize arrangements,” he said. “The new ferry route is expected to increase trade volume, attract investment, and make travel easier for Pakistani expatriates.”

The minister highlighted that the ferry will not only facilitate trade but also strengthen tourism and cultural ties while offering a cost-effective alternative to air travel. “New maritime corridors will position Gwadar as a hub of economic activity,” he added. “Regional countries will gain easier access to Central Asian markets through this link.”

Pakistan is leveraging its geostrategic location to boost trade, investment, and tourism as it recovers from a macroeconomic crisis under a $7 billion IMF program. The government is also working to reduce container dwell times at seaports by up to 70 percent to improve trade efficiency.

Additionally, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are exploring coastal connectivity initiatives to promote marine tourism between their countries.