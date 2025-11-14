Pakistan rules out dialogue with terror groups amid rising cross-border attacks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday firmly ruled out any negotiations with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), or any other terrorist organizations, highlighting that terror attacks in the country have surged under the Afghan Taliban regime.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, a Foreign Office spokesperson emphasized that while Pakistan supports dialogue with governments, it will not engage with terrorist outfits.

“Pakistan has never avoided dialogue with any government in Kabul. However, we will not hold discussions with terrorist groups, whether it is the TTP or BLA,” he said.

The spokesperson linked the rise in terrorism to the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. “Since the Taliban assumed control, there has been a sharp increase in attacks originating from Afghan soil. Despite suffering military and civilian casualties, Pakistan exercised restraint and did not escalate the situation,” he added.

He noted that the third round of talks with the Afghan Taliban concluded in Istanbul on November 7, appreciating Qatar and Turkey for facilitating the process. However, he dismissed Kabul’s claim of being unable to act against the TTP as “unbelievable,” stating, “A regime cannot absolve itself of responsibility in this manner.”

On trade with Afghanistan, the spokesperson stressed that it is a sovereign matter for any country. “Trade with Afghanistan is only possible once cross-border terrorism ends. Trade is not more important than human lives,” he said.

Reiterating Pakistan’s demand, he said Kabul must prevent its territory from being used for attacks on Pakistan. He confirmed that militants involved in recent attacks on Islamabad were Afghan nationals, reflecting the deteriorating situation inside Afghanistan. “It is the Afghan government’s responsibility to act. Pakistan will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens,” he added.

Responding to reports of a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas and an Israeli minister, the spokesperson said he had “no knowledge” of such an interaction.

Regarding Gaza, he said Pakistan has not decided on sending troops. “The matter is under discussion in the Security Council. A decision will be made after consultation with all stakeholders, including parliament,” he added.

Commenting on India, the spokesperson accused New Delhi of attempting to divert attention from its internal challenges, noting that it is common for Indian media to highlight Muslim names in such incidents.

The spokesperson also welcomed the Sri Lankan cricket team’s visit to Pakistan and highlighted the upcoming visit of Jordan’s King Abdullah II to Islamabad to strengthen bilateral ties.

He concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s confidence in its security forces. “The Pakistan Armed Forces have the capability to counter every form of terrorism,” he said.