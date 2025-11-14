Pakistan’s top surgeon Prof. Shahid Rasool succumbs to Heart Attack

KARACHI – Professor Shahid Rasool, the highly esteemed Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Hospital (JPMH), breathed his last after suffering massive heart attack.

Jinnah Hospital’s senior officials confirmed his death, sending shockwaves through the medical fraternity. The sudden demise of the seasoned surgeon put medical community and the public into profound grief.

Rasool’s colleagues remember him in high words as he was known for his mastery, commitment, and decades of tireless service.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon issued heartfelt condolence messages, calling Professor Rasool “one of Pakistan’s finest surgeons.” Provincial leaders paid glowing tribute to his extraordinary contributions to the healthcare system, praising his unwavering dedication to patient care and medical excellence.

His legacy of service, leadership, and compassion will continue to echo through hospital corridors and the lives of countless patients he served. His death leaves a void that the nation’s healthcare community may struggle to fill for years to come.