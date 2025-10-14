Afghan Taliban, militants flee after Pakistan Army’s strong retaliation in Kurram  

KURRAM – In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, the Afghan Taliban and the militant group Fitna al-Khawarij opened unprovoked fire, but fled after the Pakistan Army gave a strong and effective response.

According to security sources, the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij initiated firing without provocation; however, the Pakistan Army retaliated with full force.

Security officials reported that the Taliban posts suffered heavy damage due to the Army’s firing, and flames engulfed their positions.

They further stated that a Taliban tank was destroyed during the Pakistan Army’s counterattack, forcing the militants to abandon their posts and flee.

Security sources added that several Taliban bodies were left behind at the destroyed post as they retreated.

The Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, located along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, has long been a sensitive region due to militant activity and cross-border tensions.

Occasional exchanges of fire between Pakistani forces and armed groups from across the border have been reported, often involving Afghan Taliban elements or extremist factions.