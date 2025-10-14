Consumers get Extra Time to Pay September Electricity Bills

ISLAMABAD – Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) announced relief for agricultural consumers in move to ease financial burden on farmers.

FESCO will allow 53,000 agricultural consumers to extend the due date of their electricity bills by seven days, giving them additional time to make payments without facing penalties. Consumers are advised to request the extension before the original due date to avail the benefit.

The decision comes after directives from FESCO headquarters, which have already been communicated to all regional circles. Officials said that this initiative is part of broader measures to support the agricultural sector and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers.

“The extension of bill deadlines is expected to provide significant relief to our agricultural consumers,” a FESCO spokesperson said. “We are committed to taking steps that make it easier for farmers to manage their electricity payments.”

This move is being welcomed by farmers who often face tight financial schedules during peak agricultural seasons.