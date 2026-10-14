Bara, Khyber on High Alert as Heavy Police deployed after PTI’s Violent Protest

KHYBER – Security has been tightened across Bara in Khyber district after violent incidents during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest left four police personnel injured, prompted 62 arrests and led to the registration of terrorism-related cases against the suspects.

Authorities decided to keep Bara Bazaar closed today, with all shops and markets remaining shut amid heightened security concerns. District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed confirmed the closure, saying heavy police contingents had been deployed at the main entry and exit points of the bazaar to prevent further unrest and maintain law and order.

باڑہ خیبر میں تیسرے روز بھی احتجاج جاری، پولیس کی بھاری نفری تعینات، پشاور سے اضافی نفری بھی باڑہ احتجاج کی جگہ پہنچا دی گئی https://t.co/BPmW4s9QpY — Ali Tanoli (@alitanoli889) October 14, 2026

The security measures follow Tuesday’s protest, during which enraged demonstrators allegedly set fire to a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office and pelted stones at a Rescue office, according to the DPO. Waqar Ahmed said four police personnel sustained injuries during the incidents, while 62 people had been arrested. Terrorism-related cases have also been registered against those arrested, he added.

Authorities placed Bara and its adjoining areas on high alert following the unrest. Peshawar Police have taken control of the area and are coordinating with Khyber Police to prevent further violence and restore normalcy. Officials say maintaining public order remains the priority as security personnel monitor sensitive locations and the main access routes to the bazaar.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) warned that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands under the cover of political protests.

The police chief said strict action would be taken against those blocking roads and paralysing public life, warning that individuals involved in violence or attempts to disrupt law and order would face firm action.