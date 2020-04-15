COVID-19: Five more tested positive in IOK
10:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
Share
SRINAGAR – The COVID-19 infection tally reached to 295 in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) after five more people were tested positive with the coronavirus.
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), of the new cases three were from Kashmir Valley and two from Jammu region.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Kashmir Valley is 228, in Jammu 50 and in Ladakh region is 17.
So far, four people have died of the coronavirus in the held valley.
- COAS, Zalmay, Gen Miller discuss overall regional security situation10:25 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
-
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 107 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise to 5,98809:33 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
- Lance Naik Irshad embraces martyrdom in N Waziristan operation ...08:37 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
- Insaf Imdad Mobile App gets 2.8 million plus downloads11:56 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- Abdullah Qureshi pays tribute to doctors in his own style01:43 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities stuck in Thailand are finally coming back to Pakistan01:33 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- 'Game Of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju recovers from COVID-1901:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020