COVID-19: Five more tested positive in IOK
Web Desk
10:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Five more tested positive in IOK
Share

SRINAGAR – The COVID-19 infection tally reached to 295 in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) after five more people were tested positive with the coronavirus.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), of the new cases three were from Kashmir Valley and two from Jammu region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Kashmir Valley is 228, in Jammu 50 and in Ladakh region is 17.

So far, four people have died of the coronavirus in the held valley.

More From This Category
COAS, Zalmay, Gen Miller discuss overall regional ...
10:25 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Five more tested positive in IOK
10:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
Lance Naik Irshad embraces martyrdom in N ...
08:37 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
900 Pakistani expats donate Rs45m to PM’s ...
11:04 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
FM Qureshi phones British counterpart over ...
10:26 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan extends lockdown for two ...
08:32 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr