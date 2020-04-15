COVID-19: Five more tested positive in IOK

SRINAGAR – The COVID-19 infection tally reached to 295 in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) after five more people were tested positive with the coronavirus.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), of the new cases three were from Kashmir Valley and two from Jammu region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Kashmir Valley is 228, in Jammu 50 and in Ladakh region is 17.

So far, four people have died of the coronavirus in the held valley.