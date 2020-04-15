Top spymaster calls on PM Imran
06:59 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
Top spymaster calls on PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

During the meeting, matters pertaining to national security came under discussion.

Earlier today, Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed assumed charge as the new Military Secretary to PM. He has replaced Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema whose services were lauded by Imran Khan.

