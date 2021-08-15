PM Imran to launch first phase of Single National Curriculum tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the first phase of the Single National Curriculum for students of grade Pre-1 to grade-5 across the country tomorrow (Monday).

The introduction of the Single National Curriculum is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to end educational disparity in the country.

The uniform curriculum has been developed in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country.

The Single National Curriculum is being developed and released in three phases.

In the first phase, the plan for grades Pre-1 to 5 (academic year 2021-22) will be implemented. In the second and third phases, the grade 6 to 8 (academic year 2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (academic year 2023-24) will follow the new curriculum, respectively.

Meanwhile, briefing the media in Islamabad on Sunday, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said the single national curriculum for class one to five will be implemented in all educational institutions, including private and public schools and madrassas.

He said the new curriculum will be available in the market at a very low price for all students of the country. He said any private publisher can publish the books following the national curriculum design.