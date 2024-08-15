'Run for Pakistan' unites nation on Independence Day in Karachi

KARACHI - On this Independence Day, thousands of participants, including foreign athletes from around the world, gathered at Polo Ground (Bagh-e-Jinnah) to participate in the "Run for Pakistan" event by Sports in Pakistan, a vibrant celebration of national pride and unity. The event featured a scenic 7KM loop course that took runners through iconic landmarks in Karachi, including I.I. Chundrigar Road, Native Jetty, and M.T. Khan Road, culminating at Habib Public School before looping back to the starting point.

Deputy Commissioner South Captain (Reted) Altaf H Sario was the chief guest of the event.

Participants had the option to choose from various distances - 21.1K (Half-Marathon), 14K, 7K, and 1K (Walk) - catering to runners of all levels. The event aimed to promote unity, health, and fitness among Pakistanis, while also fostering international friendship and sporting spirit.

"We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response to the 'Run for Pakistan' event, which embodies the spirit of national pride and unity," said Shoaib Nizami, CEO of Sports in Pakistan. "This event is a testament to the fact that sports have the power to bring people together and inspire positive change. We are particularly delighted to see foreign athletes participating and sharing in our celebration of independence, making this a truly global event."

The presence of international athletes added a global flavor to the event, promoting cross-cultural exchange and sporting camaraderie among participants from diverse backgrounds.

As the runners crossed the finish line, they carried with them a sense of pride, unity, and shared accomplishment, embodying the true spirit of Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations. With this year's success, we set the stage for an even bigger and more spectacular event next year, continuing to inspire a healthier, more united, and globally connected Pakistan.