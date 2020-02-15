Civilian injured after Indian troops resort to unprovoked firing along LoC
Web Desk
08:30 AM | 15 Feb, 2020
Civilian injured after Indian troops resort to unprovoked firing along LoC
RAWALPINDI - Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nezapir and Rakhchikri sectors along the LoC.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, a 13 years old innocent girl got injured due to indiscriminate fire of mortars at Fatehpur and adjacent villages.

The injured have been shifted to nearby medical facility for vtreatment.

