Pakistan's Ministry of Human Rights launches 2020 performance report

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Human Rights, in its performance report for year 2020, has highlighted significant initiatives undertaken to protect and promote rights of women, children, persons with disabilities, transgenders, and other vulnerable population groups.

The report includes chapters on the Ministry’s progress in projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP); and well as the engagements of the Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari.

Minister Shireen Mazari emphasized the progress the Ministry has been in terms of strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms including the establishment of the 1099 national helpline application as well as the Zainab alert on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal for missing children. Video animations developed by the Ministry to raise awareness about these initiatives as well as the recently launched Human Rights Resource Portal were also showcased at the event.

Minister Shireen Mazari also emphasized the progress of the Ministry of Human Rights in terms of overcoming gaps in legislation to ensure that the rights of citizens, particularly the vulnerable, are protected. Recently, the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance 2020 was enacted to protect the rights of women who have been victims of gender-based violence. The amendment to include child domestic labour as a form of hazardous activity under schedule I of the Employment of Children Act 1991 is also an important legislative milestone.

She further spoke about the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act and the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Act that were enacted in 2020. Progress is also being made in terms of the Protection of Journalists bill as well as the criminalization of Enforced Disappearances.

Lastly, she spoke about special initiatives undertaken to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. This included upgrading the 1099 helpline, an extensive awareness campaign targeting vulnerable social groups, and special research undertaken including a policy brief on the Gendered Impact and Implications of COVID-19 in Pakistan, and a comprehensive report on “COVID-19 and Disaster Vulnerabilities in Pakistan: A human rights based analysis.”