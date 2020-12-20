Pakistan scores lowest in South Asia on Human Rights Index 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan ranks 140th out of 162 countries in the Human Freedom Index 2020 report released by the Cato Institute.
The Human Freedom Index 2020 noted a decrease in personal freedoms since 2008 globally. The index is calculated using 76 different indicators of personal and economic freedom such as rule of law, security and safety, religion, legal system and property rights, and access to sound money.
The index put China at 129th rank, Bangladesh at 139 and India at 111, Bhutan at 108, Sri Lanka at 94, and Nepal at 92.
The top 10 countries are New Zealand, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Denmark, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Estonia, and Germany, and Sweden. While Japan ranked 11th, the UK and the US were tied in 17th place.
Arab Republic Syria ranked the last, followed by Sudan, Venezuela, Yemen, and Iran.
Pakistan ranks 152nd in UN’s Human Development ... 03:55 PM | 10 Dec, 2019
UNITED NATIONS – Pakistan was ranked at 152nd position among 189 countries in U.N.’s 2019 Human Development ...
- Pakistan, Iran open Gabd Ramdan crossing point in Gwadar04:20 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- UAE visa suspension for Pakistan is temporary, Sheikh Abdullah tells ...04:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
-
-
- 9-year-old becomes 2020’s highest paid YouTuber for 3rd time in a ...03:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
-
- Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker tests positive for ...04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination ...01:57 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
-
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020