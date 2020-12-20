Pakistan scores lowest in South Asia on Human Rights Index 2020
Web Desk
02:26 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Pakistan scores lowest in South Asia on Human Rights Index 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan ranks 140th out of 162 countries in the Human Freedom Index 2020 report released by the Cato Institute.

The Human Freedom Index 2020 noted a decrease in personal freedoms since 2008 globally. The index is calculated using 76 different indicators of personal and economic freedom such as rule of law, security and safety, religion, legal system and property rights, and access to sound money.

The index put China at 129th rank, Bangladesh at 139 and India at 111, Bhutan at 108, Sri Lanka at 94, and Nepal at 92.

The top 10 countries are New Zealand, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Denmark, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Estonia, and Germany, and Sweden. While Japan ranked 11th, the UK and the US were tied in 17th place.

Arab Republic Syria ranked the last, followed by Sudan, Venezuela, Yemen, and Iran.

