PM Imran to perform groundbreaking of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road project being completed at a cost of over five billion rupees.

The road will connect the two industrial cities and it will also be maintained by the private company for the next 25 years, reported Radio Pakistan.

The 43 kilometers road project will be completed under a Public-Private partnership.

Prime Minister Khan will be arriving in Lahore today for a day-long visit. During the visit, he will hold important meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, high officials, and other noted personalities.

CM Buzdar will brief the prime minister about the provincial matters. The prime minister will also chair a meeting pertaining to the universal health coverage plan. He will also inaugurate the “inspector-less regime” program to facilitate the industries and factories.