Good news as PIA begins process for new appointments

ISLAMABAD – Days after the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), a process has reportedly been started for new appointments within the national carrier.

Reports stated that the process of filling new positions in PIA’s management is now underway.

A new chief executive officer (CEO) will be appointed, and the airline is also set to place qualified individuals in senior management roles.

The ongoing restructuring efforts aim to bring fresh leadership to PIA in line with its newly privatized status.

The consortium has expedited its search for a professional CEO, with a preference for either a highly skilled Pakistani national or a foreign expert.

There is also ongoing consideration to offer the current CEO an advisory position within the organization as part of the transition.

Earlier, during the privatization process, the Arif Habib Consortium submitted the highest bid of Rs135 billion, securing the largest share of PIA. Lucky Consortium came in second with a bid of Rs134 billion.

Privatization Commission Advisor, Mohammad Ali, clarified that the privatization of PIA is part of the government’s reform agenda, aiming not to sell the airline, but to stabilize and improve its operations. He added that the funds raised from the bid would be used to enhance the airline’s operations, with 92.5% of the amount allocated for PIA’s improvement.