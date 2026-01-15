Ispr Winter Internship 2026 For Students

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army is hosting ISPR Winter Internship 2026 at 27 locations across 25 cities, with participation exceeding 4,500 students. This landmark program demonstrates the Army’s commitment to strengthening youth with intellectual growth, national awareness, and confidence.

Scheduled from January 12 to February 20, the internship is designed to transform students into skilled, confident contributors to national development and prosperity. Participants will receive special lectures on national security, providing them with insights into critical issues.

The program also includes exclusive visits to military installations, giving students firsthand exposure to the professional training and operations of the Pakistan Army. These experiences aim to enhance their understanding of discipline, strategy, and national service.

Students participating in the internship said internship program is essential for nurturing the younger generation. It provides invaluable opportunities to learn, think critically, and excel in practical fields.

Highlighting the program’s impact, students emphasized that ISPR Internship serves as a positive platform to counter negative propaganda by presenting authentic facts and experiences.

In a heartfelt show of patriotism, students declared their strong bond with the military, saying, “The Army is with us, and we are with the Army.”

The ISPR Winter Internship 2026 is not just an educational program—it is a national movement to equip Pakistan’s youth with knowledge, confidence, and a spirit of service, reinforcing the pivotal role of the Army in shaping the country’s future.