Justice Mansoor Ali Shah moves from courtroom to classroom

ISLAMABAD – Former Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Mansoor Ali Shah gave update after stepping down from top court as he resumed practicing law.

In a statement shared on social media, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that his legal work will now focus on international and domestic arbitration, as well as strategic legal consulting. He added that he is currently serving as professor at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Justice Shah revealed that he will take on teaching responsibilities at Yale Law School in 2026 and at University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School in 2027. Despite his academic commitments, he stressed that he remains available for appointments as an arbitrator and mediator.

Highlighting guiding principles, Justice Shah reaffirmed that his dedication to the rule of law, the Constitution, integrity, and transparency will continue to guide his professional endeavors.

Shah served as Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan until 2025. He resigned on 13 November 2025 in protest against 27th constitutional amendment, which he viewed as undermining judicial independence. Previously, he was the 45th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court and briefly acted as Chief Justice of Pakistan in April 2025.

He got early education at Aitchison College, University of the Punjab, Downing College, Cambridge, earning degrees in Maths, economics, and law. He started his legal career in 1991 and co-founded law firm Afridi, Shah and Minallah. During his tenure at Lahore High Court, Shah gained recognition for environmental advocacy, judicial reforms, and establishment of specialized courts.

He focused on constitutional law, human rights, and judicial independence, authoring landmark rulings, including PTI reserved seats case.