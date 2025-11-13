Will Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Athar Minallah be placed on Exit Control List after resignation?

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court judges Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah shocked everyone, resigning from their post in protest against 27th constitutional amendment, calling it a “direct attack” on Pakistan’s constitution.

The resignations came just hours after President Asif Ali Zardari signed the amendment into law.

As the development sparked new debate, TV anchor Mubashir Luqman claimed that judges are preparing to leave for Canada tonight and that Pakistani government is reportedly considering placing their names on Exit Control List (ECL).

Any spokesperson of the federal government or minister have not shared such development related to this while the anchor’s comments raised eyebrows.

27th amendment introduces Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to take over constitutional matters from the Supreme Court, with judges appointed by the government—a move critics say is an attempt to curtail judicial independence. The government, however, insists the new court will speed up justice and ease the Supreme Court’s workload.

In his resignation letter, Justice Shah warned that the amendment “dismantles the Supreme Court, subjugates the judiciary, and weakens democracy,” adding that staying on would mean silent approval of a constitutional wrong. He argued that the Supreme Court’s key powers had been stripped away, leaving him unable to defend the constitution.