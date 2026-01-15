Pakistan-US forces display Joint Operational Prowess in “Inspired Gambit–2026”

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army and United States Army successfully conducted Exercise Inspired Gambit–2026, 13th iteration of the long-standing bilateral training series that has been held since 1995. The two-week exercise was designed to enhance operational readiness, strengthen interoperability, and address evolving security challenges through joint training.

A key milestone of exercise was marked on 15 January with the Distinguished Visitors’ Day at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi. The event was attended by Her Excellency Ms. Natalie Baker, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States to Pakistan, along with senior U.S. military officials and the Commander of Rawalpindi Corps.

During visit, the dignitaries were briefed in detail on the exercise’s scope, objectives, and operational activities. Practical demonstrations showcased the high level of professionalism, discipline, and tactical proficiency exhibited by troops from both armies, earning appreciation from the visiting delegation.

Exercise Inspired Gambit–2026 aims to further strengthen bilateral military cooperation through the exchange of counterterrorism expertise, refinement of joint tactical drills, and enhancement of operational interoperability. Defense analysts note that such exercises play a vital role in improving preparedness for contemporary security threats and in reinforcing long-term defense partnerships between Pakistan and the United States.