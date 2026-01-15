Pak security forces kill over dozen terrorists in daring Operations across KP: ISPR

PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s security forces gunned down more than dozen terrorists in two coordinated operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations, conducted on January 13–14, targeted militants described as “Indian Proxy Fitna-al-Khawarij,” a designation for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban.

In Bannu district, intelligence-led efforts uncovered a terrorist hideout. An intense firefight ensued, resulting in the deaths of eight militants. Meanwhile, in Kurram district, five more terrorists were neutralized during another precision operation.

Pak Army said security forces are continuing clearance efforts to eliminate any remaining “Indian-sponsored khawarij” in the area. These operations form part of the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the “Azm-i-Istehkam” initiative, approved by the federal National Action Plan committee, aimed at eradicating foreign-backed terrorism in Pakistan.

Earlier this week, four terrorists were killed in Kalat district, Balochistan, during an intelligence-driven operation.

Despite these gains, Pakistan faces a rising wave of militancy. According to the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies, terrorist attacks surged by 34% in 2025, while fatalities climbed 21% compared to the previous year.

Security forces have vowed to continue their full-scale campaign to wipe out the menace of terrorism and restore peace across the country.