Sajid Baig replaces Abdul Ghafoor Anjum as Adiala Jail Superintendent

ISLAMABAD – Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, Superintendent of Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, has been transferred to Central Jail, Faisalabad.

After his transfer, Sajid Baig has been appointed as new Superintendent of Adiala Jail. The official notification also revealed that a total of 12 jail officers across Punjab have been transferred as part of this routine administrative exercise.

Punjab Prisons Department announced transfer and posting of 12 key officers amid major reshuffle in the province’s correctional system.

Haq Nawaz has been appointed as the new Superintendent of District Jail Attock. At the same time, the incumbent superintendent, Ishtiaq Ahmed Gill, has been suspended and ordered to report to the Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab.

Tipu Sultan is posted as Superintendent of District Jail Mandi Bahauddin, and Sohail Nabi Gill will head District Jail Lodhran. Other notable assignments include Aftab Ahmed as Superintendent of District Jail Vehari, Imran Naveed Ashraf as Additional Superintendent of Central Jail Gujranwala, Ghulam Mohiuddin as Superintendent of Sub Jail Shujaabad, and Saqib Elahi as Deputy Superintendent (Development) at Central Jail Faisalabad.

Yasir Hassan has been posted as Deputy Superintendent (Executive) at District Jail Toba Tek Singh, while Mushtaq Ahmed takes on the role of Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) at District Jail Faisalabad.