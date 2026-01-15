Turkiye weighs joining Pakistan–Saudi Defence Pact amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD — With defence alliances shifting, and regional rivalries intensifying, prospect of Pakistan–Turkiye–Saudi defence bloc is now being closely watched as major development that could reshape strategic balance across South Asia and Middle East.

Amid speculations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hinted at joining powerful defence bloc with Islamabad and Riyadh, even as Ankara stops short of confirming a finalized agreement. The high-level discussions have already taken place on possible trilateral defence pact, but said no formal deal has yet been signed.

Speaking at a presser in the capital, Fidan called for urgent need for deeper regional cooperation, saying longstanding regional problems could be resolved if countries were able to place full trust in one another.

His remarks intensified speculation following a Bloomberg report last week, which claimed that Turkiye was at an advanced stage of negotiations to join the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The report, citing sources close to the talks, suggested that a breakthrough agreement could be imminent.

The SMDA, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, is a far-reaching security pact that treats an attack on either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia as an act of aggression against both, dramatically raising the stakes for any potential adversary.

According to Bloomberg, Ankara’s interest in joining the alliance is driven by growing doubts over the reliability of the United States as a security partner, alongside Turkiye’s increasingly aligned strategic interests with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia across South Asia and the broader region.

Islamabad and Riyadh already share decades of close military cooperation. Turkiye is currently building state-of-the-art corvette warships for the Pakistan Navy, upgrading Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jets, and transferring advanced drone technology — ties that analysts say could be further strengthened under a formal defence pact.

Pakistani officials credited these expanding defence partnerships with playing a decisive role in Pakistan’s military performance during the high-intensity conflict with India in May 2025. Fueling momentum, PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is actively negotiating defence agreements with multiple countries, including talks on exporting its fighter aircraft. Addressing the federal cabinet, he claimed global demand for Pakistani fighter jets surged following Pakistan’s victory in last year’s war.

The renewed defence push comes in the aftermath of the brief but explosive war between Pakistan and India in May last year. The conflict erupted after India launched strikes on Pakistan following staged attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.