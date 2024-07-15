Pakistan blacklists over 50 visa service agencies [Read Full List]

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has banned several agencies offering visa services to public for various reasons.

The government has blacklisted 56 travel agencies, stating that the decision aims at protecting public from fraudulent activities.

It has asked the people to take back their documents if they have submitted to any of the blacklisted agencies.

The blacklisted agencies include Mian Enterprises with Licence No 2215/MLK, Arshian Wazir International, View International Services, Bakht Jehan, Doha International, Ittehad Recruiting Agency, Zarar International, Al Dunia Recruiting Agency, Lahaizab Bin Hussain, Peakstar International and others.

Following is the complete list of blacklisted agencies:

The government issues the license to the agencies for providing services to public after verifying their credentials and track record.

If they are found involved in any illegal and fraudulent activities, the government has authority to cancel their licences or put them on black list.