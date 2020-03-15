First coronavirus case reported in Lahore
Web Desk
12:27 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
First coronavirus case reported in Lahore
Share

LAHORE - First case of coronavirus was reported in Lahore on late Saturday, taking the toll to 31 across the country, local media reported.

The patient, which has been quarantined at his home, returned from Britain a couple of days ago. The relatives of the patient are also being screened. 

On Saturday, the government confirmed two more cases in the country. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday advising the nation to follow safety instructions issued by the government, said there was no need to panic.

On his twitter account, the prime minister assured the people that he was personally overseeing the measures to deal with Coronavirus (COVID 19).

“I want to inform the nation I am personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID 19 & will address the nation soon. I would advise people to follow safety instructions issued by our govt. While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic,” he posted.

The prime minister further reiterated that the government was alert to the danger and had put in place adequate health protocols for the public safety.

“We are alert to the dangers & have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people. The WHO has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world,” he added.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa visits family of Wing Commander Noman ...
11:02 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Pakistan President on first visit to China amid ...
10:44 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb ...
08:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan imposes section-144 as ...
07:57 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in ...
04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
First coronavirus case reported in Lahore
12:27 PM | 15 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie the knot in Abu Dhabi
05:53 PM | 14 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr