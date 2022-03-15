Waqas wins ‘Mr. GCU 2021-22’ title

LAHORE – Waqas Khan, a student of BSc (Hons) Physical Education, won the prestigious title of "Mr GCU 2021-22" at the bodybuilding championship organized by Government College University Lahore Sports Board.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi graced the occasion as chief guest and announced a cash award for Waqas Khan, while Director Sports Muhammad Waseem and Controller Examinations Shahzad Ahmed were also present on the occasion. Waqas flexed his rippling muscles to win the title in the finals of the competition adjudicated by Mr. Asia Gold Medalist Baber Tufail, Mr. South Asia winner Jan Muhammad and former Mr. Pakistan Hafiz Anees.

Waqas first bagged the top position in the category of musclemen with over 65kg of weight. Then, he took part in the finals and won the title of Mr GCU Lahore 2021-22. The performance of Rafay Khalid, a student of FSc, was significant since he pushed his more experienced compatriot, Muhammad Abid from Physical Education Department, into second place in the closely contested competition in the 80Kg category.

Hamza Butt, a student of BFA (Hons) Graphic Designing, managed to beat tough competitors in the 75kg category. Shahzaib, a student of FA, bagged top position in the 70kg category. Awais and Guhlam Muhamamd secured the gold medals in 55Kg and 60kg categories.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi appreciated the hard work by the participants and praised their efforts they put in the game of bodybuilding. He said that devotion and dedication and honesty are the basis of success. He announced that GCU is going to establish a special hostel for 100 students.

He promised to extend every support, moral and financial, to the students of GCU and assured his endless concern for the promotion of sports in GCU. He announced cash awards for the record breakers of the competitions at GCU.