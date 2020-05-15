Pakistan will soon start manufacturing Covid-19 treatment drug, says Dr Zafar
Share
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said that Pakistan will soon start manufacturing breakthrough Covid-19 treatment drug Remdesivir under license from US pharmaceutical company Gilead.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said a Pakistani pharmaceutical company has concluded its voluntary licensing agreement with US pharmaceutical company Gilead for the manufacture and sale of Remdesivir.
The Special Assistant said Pakistan is among the five countries with which the US company has signed licensing agreement for manufacturing the drug, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He said production of the medicine can commence as early as eight weeks after the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.
Dr Zafar Mirza said the development represents an important step forward for Pakistan on the health, economic and diplomacy fronts. He said it helps provide our citizens and frontline healthcare workers access to the latest treatment for the pandemic in a fast-track manner.
He said Pakistan will also be able to export the medicine to 127 countries facing Coronavirus pandemic.
- China registers 4 new COVID-19 cases12:18 PM | 15 May, 2020
- 7,000 stranded Pakistanis to be brought back before Eid al Fitr 202012:14 PM | 15 May, 2020
- Pakistan will soon start manufacturing Covid-19 treatment drug, says ...11:22 AM | 15 May, 2020
- Punjab, Sindh announce strict lockdown from May 15 to 1709:58 AM | 15 May, 2020
- COVID-19: PM Imran emphasizes on friendly awareness campaign08:58 AM | 15 May, 2020
- This Pakistani student at Oxford just won an int'l film award05:41 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Is Humayun Saeed working on Pakistani remake of Ertuğrul?05:40 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Johnny Depp claims tabloids hacked into his phone05:25 PM | 14 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020