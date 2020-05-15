Pakistan will soon start manufacturing Covid-19 treatment drug, says Dr Zafar

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said that Pakistan will soon start manufacturing breakthrough Covid-19 treatment drug Remdesivir under license from US pharmaceutical company Gilead.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said a Pakistani pharmaceutical company has concluded its voluntary licensing agreement with US pharmaceutical company Gilead for the manufacture and sale of Remdesivir.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan is among the five countries with which the US company has signed licensing agreement for manufacturing the drug, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He said production of the medicine can commence as early as eight weeks after the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the development represents an important step forward for Pakistan on the health, economic and diplomacy fronts. He said it helps provide our citizens and frontline healthcare workers access to the latest treatment for the pandemic in a fast-track manner.

He said Pakistan will also be able to export the medicine to 127 countries facing Coronavirus pandemic.