Military Diplomacy in action as Pakistan, India DGMOs hold third round of talks

ISLAMABAD – Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India engaged in hotline communication on Thursday afternoon. marking third contact since two nations reaffirmed ceasefire agreement earlier this year.

The ceasefire, facilitated through diplomatic efforts by the US and other friendly countries, opened channels of military and diplomatic engagement between the two South Asian neighbors. According to sources, both sides reviewed ground situation and reiterated their commitment to uphold the ceasefire and the “status quo” agreed during their previous interaction on Monday.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that focus remained on de-escalation and maintaining peace along the Line of Control (LoC). Foreign Office spokesperson and Additional Secretary, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, is scheduled to brief the media later today on this development.

Key diplomatic capitals continue to remain in active contact with both Islamabad and New Delhi, encouraging both sides to avoid provocative actions and to adopt early confidence-building measures (CBMs) that can lead to formal dialogue.

Among the options being considered is a possible meeting between Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Lt. General Asim Malik and India’s NSA Ajit Doval. According to insiders, preliminary discussions have already taken place between the two, and a structured dialogue at the NSA level is likely in the near future.

This engagement could lay the foundation for a broader composite dialogue at the political and diplomatic levels, reminiscent of the foreign secretary-level talks held in the past between the two capitals.

This development is being seen as a cautious but constructive step forward in reducing decades-long hostility and restoring a framework for long-term peace.