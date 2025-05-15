Senior Lesco Officials Under Fire As Fia Probes Mega Billing Scandal

LAHORE – An internal rift erupted among senior officials of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) after revelations of a massive overbilling scandal amounting to Rs39 billion. The scandal triggered blame game among LESCO’s top brass, raising concerns that the internal conflict could compromise the ongoing investigation.

The inquiry was started at directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched sweeping crackdown against officials involved in alleged overbilling. LESCO has plunged into administrative chaos, with former and current leadership exchanging notices and accusations.

Former LESCO Chief Shahid Haider issued formal notice to Director of Customer Services over manipulation of billing data. In retaliation, current LESCO Chief Muhammad Ramzan Butt also sent a clarification notice to Shahid Haider, questioning his role and actions during his tenure.

Sources reveal that former Chief Executive Shahid Haider issued his notice after FIA initiated the crackdown. Incumbent CEO responded with his own notice after Shahid Haider had retired from service.

Adding to the controversy, Rai Muhammad Asghar, who served as Director of Customer Services during the disputed period, went on medical leave during the crackdown, and that his absence further complicated the investigation.

Both notices mention overbilling and issuance of botched detection bills as key issues. Despite gravity of the situation, LESCO’s Board of Directors remained silent, attracting criticism for failing to address crisis of this magnitude.

Officials warn that the ongoing cold war between senior officers could derail FIA’s efforts to hold those responsible accountable. The scandal, one of the largest in the utility’s history, has not only shaken public confidence but also exposed deep-rooted systemic flaws within leading power supply company.