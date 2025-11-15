Groom, 11 others arrested for celebratory gunfire in Peshawar wedding

PESHAWAR – A wedding celebration in Peshawar turned into a crime scene when police arrested the groom along with 11 others for indulging in celebratory gunfire.

The incident took place in Tehkal locality, where the groom and his guests were seen firing into the air during the ceremony.

The disturbing scenes from the wedding were caught on video, which quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Peshawar police acted swiftly, taking note of the viral footage and launching an investigation under the supervision of DSP Town Circle, Arbab Naeem Haider.

The police tracked down the suspects and apprehended them, including the groom, Jibran, and several others involved in the unlawful activity.

Authorities also seized a range of weapons from the suspects, including an LMG gun, an M4 rifle, two Kalashnikovs, and a pistol.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Tehkal police station, and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities have reiterated their stance against the illegal use of firearms, particularly in celebratory contexts, and emphasized the serious consequences of such actions.