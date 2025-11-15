Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza resigns from LHC

LAHORE – Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of the Lahore High Court has resigned from his position, just two days after the resignation of two senior Supreme Court judges – Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah.

Justice Mirza’s resignation follows the aftermath of the recently approved 27th constitutional amendment.

Justice Mirza, who was a member of the high court’s administrative committee, submitted his resignation to the President Asif Ali Zardari. He also vacated his chamber following his resignation.

There had been speculation about his potential transfer after the constitutional changes, which may have prompted his decision to step down.

Justice Mirza had taken the oath as an additional judge of the Lahore High Court on March 22, 2014, and was scheduled to retire in 2028. He is the son of former Supreme Court judge Justice Zia Mahmood Mirza.

Additionally, a reference had been filed against him in January this year by a government lawyer with the Supreme Judicial Council.