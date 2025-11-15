Justice Kk Agha Takes Oath As Constitutional Court Judge Amid Judicial Turmoil

ISLAMABAD – Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha was sworn in as a judge of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) on Saturday, with Chief Justice Amin Uddin Khan administering the oath in Islamabad.

The ceremony saw the presence of top FCC and Islamabad High Court judges, though notable absences raised eyebrows.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of Lahore High Court resigned from his post, just two days after two senior Supreme Court judges, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, stepped down.

The latest exit comes in the wake of the recently approved 27th constitutional amendment, which has sparked widespread debate and concern within Pakistan’s judiciary.

The anticipated transfers and other changes under the new amendment may have influenced his decision to resign, highlighting growing unease among the country’s top judges over the evolving constitutional landscape.

The real shocker came as two senior Supreme Court judges, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, submitted their resignations, sending shockwaves through Pakistan’s legal circles.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s scathing seven-page resignation lambasted the 27th Amendment, calling it a “severe attack on the Constitution” and condemning the erosion of justice for ordinary citizens.