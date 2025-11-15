Islamabad starts issuing e-tag stickers for vehicles from Nov 18 – How to get it?

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad district administration has announced the launch of an electronic vehicle tagging system, with E-Tag stickers to be distributed starting November 18, 2025.

Residents of Islamabad and other provinces can visit designated collection points across the city to obtain their E-Tag stickers.

The exact locations for pickup will be communicated ahead of time, ensuring a smooth distribution process.

Vehicle owners will need to present their vehicle registration card when collecting their E-Tag. These stickers will be applicable for all vehicles, whether registered within the capital or from other provinces.

The district administration emphasized that stickers will only be available at authorized points to ensure proper distribution.

In addition to this, Minister of State for Interior, Senator Talal Chaudhry, made an important announcement concerning new security measures in Islamabad. Speaking outside Parliament, alongside Islamabad Police Chief IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, Chaudhry revealed that the government would roll out a “Secure Neighborhood Survey” across the city. This survey aims to gather crucial data about residents and workers in homes, shops, and offices to enhance security.

The minister further disclosed that, as part of a broader plan to improve security, electronic vehicle tags (E-Tags) will soon be mandatory for all vehicles entering Islamabad.

“No vehicle will be allowed into the city without an E-Tag,” he stated, highlighting that the system would help authorities monitor vehicle movements, bolstering the city’s security measures.

These initiatives follow the recent tragic suicide bombing near the Judicial Complex on November 11, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people and left several others injured.