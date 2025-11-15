Unregistered online bike riders face crackdown amid security concerns

RAWALPINDI – Authorities in Rawalpindi have decided to take action against unregistered online bike riders operating in the city.

A survey has been launched to identify those offering online bike services without proper registration. The survey is being conducted in various areas, including RA Bazar, Naseerabad, Ganjmandi, and the City area.

The report from the first day of the survey has already been submitted to senior authorities. Legal action is likely to be taken against those operating online bike services without registration.

Additionally, online bike service providers have been informed that application registration will now be mandatory.

This move aims to regulate the growing trend of online bike services and ensure safety and accountability.

A large number of unregistered bikers have been observed around Rawalpindi Railway Station and other key locations, offering ride-sharing services without proper registration with licensed ride-hailing platforms.

This unregulated practice raises serious security concerns, as passengers are exposed to potential risks due to the lack of accountability and safety measures.

Authorities are planning a crackdown on these unregistered riders to ensure safer and more regulated transportation options for the public.