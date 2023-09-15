Search

Daily Horoscope – September 15, 2023

08:32 AM | 15 Sep, 2023
Daily Horoscope
Source: File photo

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20, 2022 - April 19, 2022)

Today, your helpful and ambitious attitude will bless you with success and glory. Being a sincere, and caring friend, you will also cultivate friendships during upcoming time. You may be interested in sport as energetic and enthusiastic. Be positive and disciplined.

Taurus (April 19, 2022 - May 20, 2022)

This day you need to  be eccentric and moody to prove your presence and worth. Realize this fact that you may not find a good time to deal with money, with regards to business or property. Stay calm and relaxed with partner at home.

Gemini (May 20, 2022 - June 21, 2022)

Today, you need to be careful not to let your dissatisfaction   and creating new enemies. Your friends and family are very impatient with you. If you go too far, your relationships will suffer a great deal. Remain reserve and calculated.

Cancer (June 21, 2022 - July 22, 2022)

Today, blood relations and friends are having a hard time with you and vice-versa. Try to end to this intense feeling of sadness and frustration. Become an honest with yourself and consider compromising on some points. Regard today’s negative atmosphere as an opportunity to resolve conflicts permanently for future.

Leo (July 22, 2022 - August 22, 2022)

Your finances are not exactly in the best of health. You just can’t seem to see the benefits you stand to gain and make one mistake after another. Do not take on any large-scale investments – your financial advisors are bound to give you a bad deal. Stick with smaller outlays to limit any potential damage.

Virgo (August 22, 2022 - September 22, 2022)

Today, you may find very hard to interact with people. Be aware of your attitude, you overreact to the smallest things and feel completely misunderstood. It would do you good to take a step back, clear your thoughts and become calm. Stay blessed and feel grateful.

Libra (September 22, 2022 - October 23, 2022)

Today, you may be more  keen about how others approach tasks finding group activities and others individuals’ ambitions. Become an important contact person for your colleagues. You have to proceed along these lines and exercise a certain degree of caution.

Scorpio (October 23, 2022 - November 22, 2022)

Today, you may confront some unexpected problems in business deals. Your plans and ideas are not making headway, and you cannot convince others of their benefits. Keep a cool head or worse things might happen but wait for your time.

Sagittarius (November 22, 2022 - December 21, 2022)

Today, if you have a partner already, you currently don’t have to fear anything. Presently, you will experience harmony and a lot of sensitivity. Therefore, hold your partner by the hand tightly and take a look into the future together!

Capricorn (December 21, 2021 - January 19, 2022)

Today, you need to accomplish your daily duties, invest time in peace of mind .Start thought process unless you acquire your goals. You have made your life hectic world but need to get some mental and spiritual peace. Be relaxing and calming.

Aquarius (January 19, 2022 - February 18, 2022)

Today, you need to be more conscious of your relationship with friends and family .You should enjoy this calmness and togetherness for a while. There are soft words and you will use these for painful business ties. Stay connected to buddies.

Pisces (February 18, 2022 - March 20, 2022)

Today, you have to enjoy everything you possess now. You need to stay at home and get connected with your family. People are criticizing you constantly and you feel you’re doing everything wrong. Take time to reflect because they could teach you some points. Be positive and practical while facing odds of life.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.05 79.8
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 786.83 794.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.8 38.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.55 967.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.64 27.94
Omani Riyal OMR 768.48 776.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.44 333.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 15 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558

