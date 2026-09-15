Gujranwala driver accused of ‘Sexually Assaulting’ girl with disability killed in Police Encounter

LAHORE – Another horrific incident of child abuse reported from Gujranwala where a rickshaw driver found repeatedly subjecting 8-year-old special-needs girl to sexual assault.

The accused, identified as Rashid, reportedly committed the alleged heinous crime while taking her child to and from school, and he was killed in an alleged police encounter in the jurisdiction of Thana Sadr Gujranwala.

Police said Rashid, along with an unknown companion, opened indiscriminate fire on police party while attempting to escape. He was killed by gunfire from his own companion. An illegal weapon and a motorcycle were recovered from the deceased accused, while his companion managed to flee.

Police said the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted the young girl during school pick-and-drop duties.

CPO Dr. Sardar Ghayas Gul Khan took immediate notice of the incident and sought a report from the Divisional SP. Special police teams have been constituted under the supervision of the Peoples Colony SDPO to arrest the absconding suspect, while barricades have been set up across the city.

CPO Dr. Sardar Ghayas Gul Khan said that no leniency will be shown to elements involved in crimes against women and children, adding that the eradication of criminal elements is essential.

Pakistan’s child protection crisis showed little sign of easing, with thousands of cases involving child abuse reported. The latest count represents an 8% rise from the previous year, putting the average at more than nine reported incidents involving children every day.

The latest figures also point to a increase in violence affecting children, with gender-based violence cases rising by 34% during 2025.

Child-rights advocates have long warned that the numbers appearing in official records and media reports may represent only a fraction of actual incidents. Fear, social stigma, pressure on families and difficulties in accessing justice can all prevent victims or their families from reporting abuse.