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Forex Rates Today in Pakistan – Live Dollar, Euro, Pound Riyal, other Currency Update – 16 April 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 16, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows relative stability against major global currencies, with US dollar hovering near Rs280 mark in the latest exchange rate update on April 16 Thursday.

US dollar is being bought at Rs279 and sold at Rs280, indicating a steady trend in the interbank and open markets. Among other major currencies, the euro remained strong, trading between Rs328.25 (buying) and Rs332.75 (selling), while the UK pound sterling continued to dominate at higher levels, ranging from Rs377.76 to Rs383.25.

UAE dirham stood at Rs75.9 for buying and Rs77 for selling, while Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.35 and Rs75.4, respectively. The Qatari riyal traded between Rs71.55 and Rs72.77, and the Omani riyal remained among the highest-valued currencies at Rs723.65 for buying and Rs734.1 for selling.

Australian Dollar ranged from Rs197.5 to Rs204.8, while Canadian dollar stood between Rs201.4 and Rs210.9. The Swiss franc maintained a strong value, trading from Rs355 to Rs358.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Today Open Market Dollar to PKR Rate – 15 April 2026

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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