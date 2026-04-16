Forex Rates Today in Pakistan – Live Dollar, Euro, Pound Riyal, other Currency Update – 16 April 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows relative stability against major global currencies, with US dollar hovering near Rs280 mark in the latest exchange rate update on April 16 Thursday.

US dollar is being bought at Rs279 and sold at Rs280, indicating a steady trend in the interbank and open markets. Among other major currencies, the euro remained strong, trading between Rs328.25 (buying) and Rs332.75 (selling), while the UK pound sterling continued to dominate at higher levels, ranging from Rs377.76 to Rs383.25.

UAE dirham stood at Rs75.9 for buying and Rs77 for selling, while Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.35 and Rs75.4, respectively. The Qatari riyal traded between Rs71.55 and Rs72.77, and the Omani riyal remained among the highest-valued currencies at Rs723.65 for buying and Rs734.1 for selling.

Australian Dollar ranged from Rs197.5 to Rs204.8, while Canadian dollar stood between Rs201.4 and Rs210.9. The Swiss franc maintained a strong value, trading from Rs355 to Rs358.85.