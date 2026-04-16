Gold extends gains in Pakistan – Check new per tola rate

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak in Pakistan on Thursday amid rising global prices amid growing optimism about potential end to the US-Iran war that has sparked fears of inflation.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs 504,862 compared to Rs 503,462 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,200 to Rs 432,837 from Rs 431,637,.

In the international market, the price of gold soared by $14 to $4,825 per ounce from $4,811.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs110 to Rs8,514 from Rs8,404, while the price of 10 grams also surged by Rs94 to Rs7,299 from Rs7,205.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a strong note, with the KSE-100 index gaining 1,617 points, or 0.96%, to reach 170,137.05 on Thursday.

During early trading, the index touched a high of 170,899.16 and a low of 168,941.31, while a total of 235.88 million shares were exchanged. The previous session closed at 168,519.94 points.

Market analysts noted that the upward momentum reflects growing investor confidence as trading continues, with market participants closely monitoring domestic and regional developments.