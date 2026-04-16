Trump says He May Visit Pakistan if Iran Deal is Sealed in upcoming talks

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump said he could visit Islamabad if a long-awaited nuclear deal with Iran is successfully finalized, amid what he describes as rapidly advancing and high-stakes diplomatic negotiations.

Trump claimed the United States is now “very close” to reaching a breakthrough agreement with Tehran following what he called fast-moving and intensive talks. He said Iran is beginning to accept conditions it previously rejected, while firmly reiterating Washington’s position that Tehran must be prevented from developing nuclear weapons. He described ongoing engagement with Iranian officials as productive and increasingly effective.

According to Trump, another round of negotiations is expected by the end of the week or over the weekend, with a potential agreement within reach. He further suggested that Iran may agree to key terms, including surrendering enriched uranium to the United States, although he warned that failure in talks could still trigger escalation and renewed conflict in the region.

Trump praised Pakistan for what he described as a “very important role” in facilitating backchannel communication related to Iran. He lauded Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership, calling the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal “very outstanding personalities,” and went a step further by indicating that a future visit to Islamabad could be on the cards if the Iran deal is successfully concluded.

US Presdient claimed broader diplomatic progress in the Middle East, announcing what he described as a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that reportedly includes Hezbollah. He framed the development as part of a wider wave of US-led peace efforts across multiple global conflict zones.

He further asserted that he has helped bring an end to around 10 wars worldwide, portraying the current diplomatic momentum as evidence of sustained American influence in resolving international crises.

Trump also referred to rising tensions in global energy markets, claiming an “effective blockade” is currently in place in the Strait of Hormuz, which he said is disrupting energy flows and contributing to falling oil prices.