Will rising regional tensions disrupt Pakistan’s oil and gas supply?

ISLAMABAD – Officials from Pakistan’s Petroleum Division have warned that any further escalation in regional tensions could significantly impact oil and gas supplies.

According to reports, a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum was held under the chairmanship of Manzoor Kakar, where officials briefed participants on the country’s imported oil and gas situation.

Petroleum Division officials stated that increased tensions would further disrupt supply chains. They noted that most of Pakistan’s petroleum products are imported from the Gulf region, while around 45% of China’s oil trade also passes through this route. They added that it could take two to three years for full gas supply restoration from Qatar.

Officials further said that current available supplies are sufficient for about one month. Consumption has increased following recent price hikes, while the gas situation has improved for now. They also noted that RLNG supplies were previously secured through long-term agreements.

Additionally, authorities have ensured that gas from wells is being directly integrated into the national grid to maintain supply stability.