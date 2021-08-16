Robber fails thrice as bank staff cannot read his threatening note in bad handwriting

Police in the United Kingdom have arrested a man (67) for his bank robbery attempts, which failed because of his bad handwriting.

This hilarious incident took place in Sussex in South East England where Alan Slattery tried to loot three banks in two weeks. His one attempt was successful.

According to police, Slattery’s first attempt was at the Nationwide Building Society in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on March 18, 2021, but he had to go back empty-handed as the cashier could not read his threatening note.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Staff at the bank later managed to read the note, which said ‘your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers’.

The bank officials later called police, who seized the note and CCTV footage from inside the bank.

On March 26, the robber entered the Nationwide Building Society branch in London Road, St Leonards where he managed to get £2,400 in cash after he handed over the note to the cashier.

His third and final bid was on April 1 when he entered a branch of the bank and handed over the note but he was deterred by a brave cashier.

Later, police managed to trace the person and arrested him. He was produced before a court where he pleaded guilty for all three counts of theft and was sentenced to six years in jail.