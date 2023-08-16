Weather update for Karachi

KARACHI – Hot and humid weather with dust raising winds is expected in most districts of the southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi.
As the city of over 20 million faces oppressive weather, Met Office predicted light rain, and drizzle is expected in coastal areas.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 33 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 24 kilometers per hour.
Karachi’s air quality worsened to 103 on Wednesday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.
PMD predicted moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.
It said hot and humid weather is expected in Plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24-Hour Weather
Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Kasur 06mm.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.