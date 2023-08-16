Weather update for Karachi

KARACHI – Hot and humid weather with dust raising winds is expected in most districts of the southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi.

Karachi Rain Update

As the city of over 20 million faces oppressive weather, Met Office predicted light rain, and drizzle is expected in coastal areas.

Karachi temperature today

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 33 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 24 kilometers per hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsened to 103 on Wednesday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.

PMD predicted moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

It said hot and humid weather is expected in Plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Kasur 06mm.