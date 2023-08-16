Search

PakistanWeather

Weather update for Karachi

Web Desk 12:34 PM | 16 Aug, 2023
Weather update for Karachi
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Hot and humid weather with dust raising winds is expected in most districts of the southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi.

Karachi Rain Update

As the city of over 20 million faces oppressive weather, Met Office predicted light rain, and drizzle is expected in coastal areas.

Karachi temperature today

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 33 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 24 kilometers per hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsened to 103 on Wednesday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.

PMD predicted moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

It said hot and humid weather is expected in Plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Kasur 06mm.

Lahore Weather Update Today

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Lahore Weather Update Today

11:49 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Cambridge announces O-Level, IGCSE results in Pakistan – check latest update here

09:19 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Karachi Weather Update Today

12:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Lahore Weather update

11:12 AM | 15 Aug, 2023

Chimpanzee dies from heart attack at Karachi Zoo

09:52 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Suzuki Every latest price update in Pakistan

08:18 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

12:44 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 16 August 2023 

09:02 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee loses significant ground against dollar, trades for 293.50 in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.

The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.

During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 16, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: