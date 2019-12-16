Bahrain visit: PM accorded red-carpet welcome in Manama

MANAMA - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday arrived Manama on his first visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain after assuming his office.

The prime minister was warmly received by Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa with a red-carpet welcome.

Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and other senior officials were accompanying the prime minister, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister is visiting the Kingdom of Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa to attend the National Day of Bahrain as a guest of honour.

During the visit, the prime minister will have a one-on-one meeting with King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and hold delegation-level talks with the Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The exchange of views would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues.

Bahrain’s highest civil award will be conferred upon the prime minister.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close cordial ties based on commonalities of faith and culture and marked by mutual trust and understanding.

The prime minister’s visit to Bahrain will enable the two sides to explore ways and means to further deepen bilateral trade and investments ties.

The visit is of special significance and will impart a strong impetus to both sides’ endeavours to forge a closer, multifaceted bilateral relationship.

“The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts. Frequent high-level exchanges are a hallmark of the relationship. Pakistan and Bahrain closely coordinate in multilateral fora including the UN, OIC and GCC,” the press release added.

The two countries have established institutional mechanisms, including Bilateral Political Consultations and Joint Ministerial Commission, to bolster bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The two countries also enjoyed close inter-parliamentary cooperation. Over 100,000 Pakistani expatriate community, which contributed to the socio-economic development of Bahrain, acted as a strong human bridge between the two countries.