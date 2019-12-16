King Hamad confers Bahrain's highest civil award on PM Imran
07:52 PM | 16 Dec, 2019
MANAMA - King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Monday conferred upon Prime Minister Imran Khan the highest Civil Award of Bahrain in a ceremony held here.
Earlier, King of Bahrain received the prime minister upon his arrival at the Sakhir Palace, said a press release.
The prime minister would also participate in the National Day celebrations of Bahrain as ‘Guest of Honor’.
The prime minister is visiting the Kingdom of Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa to attend the National Day of Bahrain as guest of honour.
