King Hamad confers Bahrain's highest civil award on PM Imran
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:52 PM | 16 Dec, 2019
King Hamad confers Bahrain's highest civil award on PM Imran
Share

MANAMA - King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Monday conferred upon Prime Minister Imran Khan the highest Civil Award of Bahrain in a ceremony held here.

Earlier, King of Bahrain received the prime minister upon his arrival at the Sakhir Palace, said a press release.

The prime minister would also participate in the National Day celebrations of Bahrain as ‘Guest of Honor’.

The prime minister is visiting the Kingdom of Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa to attend the National Day of Bahrain as guest of honour.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr